Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $553.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Bright Horizons Family Solutions updated its FY23 guidance to $2.80-$3.00 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:BFAM traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.05. 79,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,452. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1-year low of $54.19 and a 1-year high of $100.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.74 and a beta of 1.22.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,069,000 after purchasing an additional 35,889 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 301.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,050,000 after buying an additional 643,410 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 778,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,144,000 after buying an additional 101,023 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,684,000 after purchasing an additional 33,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 575,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,327,000 after purchasing an additional 22,177 shares during the last quarter.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.
