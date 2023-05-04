Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $553.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Bright Horizons Family Solutions updated its FY23 guidance to $2.80-$3.00 EPS.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BFAM traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.05. 79,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,452. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1-year low of $54.19 and a 1-year high of $100.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.74 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,069,000 after purchasing an additional 35,889 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 301.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,050,000 after buying an additional 643,410 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 778,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,144,000 after buying an additional 101,023 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,684,000 after purchasing an additional 33,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 575,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,327,000 after purchasing an additional 22,177 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

(Get Rating)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.