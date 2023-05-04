Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Price Target Cut to $4.50 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BCOV. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brightcove in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $3.99 on Thursday. Brightcove has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $7.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.51 and a 200 day moving average of $5.41. The firm has a market cap of $170.69 million, a PE ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 0.74.

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Brightcove had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $49.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.53 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brightcove will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brightcove news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.36 per share, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,076,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,493,374.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 389,027 shares of company stock valued at $1,837,969 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCOV. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Brightcove by 162.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,205,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,202,000 after buying an additional 1,363,779 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 3,146,959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,459,000 after acquiring an additional 701,509 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 6,602,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,599,000 after acquiring an additional 298,822 shares during the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,279,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,262,000 after acquiring an additional 272,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,575,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Brightcove Video Cloud, Brightcove Live, Brightcove Beacon, Brightcove Player, Zencoder, and Brightcove Audience Insights.

