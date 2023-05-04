Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS.

Brinker International Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE EAT traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.16. The company had a trading volume of 831,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,275. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.59 and a 200 day moving average of $35.83. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $21.47 and a 1-year high of $42.12.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EAT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Brinker International from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Brinker International in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brinker International

In other news, SVP Wade Allen sold 12,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $490,658.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,911.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,986 shares of company stock worth $525,047. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Brinker International during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Brinker International by 8.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International in the first quarter valued at about $210,000.

Brinker International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.