Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Holdings Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,998,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,591 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $143,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 103.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,166,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $725,297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161,226 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,002,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,369,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357,590 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6,884.3% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,343,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,715 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,886,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,209,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,491 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,777.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,657,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.2 %

BMY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,545,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,951,979. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $65.28 and a 1-year high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 66.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMY. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.43.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

