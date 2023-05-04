Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Barclays

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $66.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $140.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $65.28 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.63% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bristol-Myers Squibb

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,886,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,209,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,491 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,002,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,369,862,000 after buying an additional 3,357,590 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,873,696,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,544,751,000 after buying an additional 21,451,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,659,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,042,264,000 after buying an additional 155,845 shares during the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

