Britvic (LON:BVIC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $810.03

Shares of Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 810.03 ($10.12) and traded as high as GBX 923.50 ($11.54). Britvic shares last traded at GBX 913.50 ($11.41), with a volume of 998,216 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 950 ($11.87) price target on shares of Britvic in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Britvic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 936.25 ($11.70).

Get Britvic alerts:

Britvic Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 873.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 811.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.38. The company has a market capitalization of £2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,763.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Britvic Company Profile

In related news, insider Ian Durant acquired 3,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 810 ($10.12) per share, with a total value of £24,907.50 ($31,118.82). Insiders have purchased a total of 3,128 shares of company stock valued at $2,536,011 over the last ninety days. 1.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company offers its products under the 7UP, Aqua Libra, Ballygowan, Britvic, drench, Robinsons, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, The London Essence, Mathieu Teisseire, Mountain Dew, Pepsi MAX, Plenish, Purdey's, Rockstar, R.

Featured Stories

