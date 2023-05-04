Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1,302.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,954 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in Broadcom by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after acquiring an additional 36,458 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after acquiring an additional 87,945 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,095,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $5.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $607.79. 436,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,125,625. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $623.55 and a 200 day moving average of $570.53. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $648.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 61.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $679.21.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading

