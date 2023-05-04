Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Citizens Business Bank

Citizens Business Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,809 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Broadcom by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $4.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $608.74. 471,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,125,913. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $623.55 and its 200-day moving average is $570.53. The stock has a market cap of $253.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $648.50.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.93%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $690.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.21.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

