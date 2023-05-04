Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Position Lifted by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,106 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 138.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $3.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $609.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,075. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $648.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $623.55 and a 200-day moving average of $570.53. The stock has a market cap of $254.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 61.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $690.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.21.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Articles

