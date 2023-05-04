Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.91-7.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BR shares. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $161.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $152.59. 356,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $131.35 and a 12 month high of $183.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.69. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.38%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.73%.

In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total value of $201,010.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,151.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BR. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 82.5% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,851.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

