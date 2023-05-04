Brokerages Set Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Price Target at $16.00

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AGI. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Laurentian cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Alamos Gold Trading Up 1.5 %

AGI opened at $13.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.04, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day moving average is $10.49. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $13.81.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $251.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.55 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alamos Gold

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

