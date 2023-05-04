Brokerages Set CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Price Target at $208.13

Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $208.13.

CDW has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CDW from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

CDW Price Performance

CDW stock opened at $164.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.75. CDW has a 52-week low of $147.91 and a 52-week high of $215.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. CDW had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 103.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CDW will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

CDW announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at CDW

In other CDW news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $955,790.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,927.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CDW

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CDW by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $436,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,869 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CDW by 20,470.2% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 787,838 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 784,008 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,994,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,992,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of CDW by 109.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 551,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,034,000 after purchasing an additional 287,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

