Brokerages Set Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Target Price at $16.50

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.57.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHRS shares. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised Coherus BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

NASDAQ CHRS opened at $7.30 on Thursday. Coherus BioSciences has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $14.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.95.

Coherus BioSciences ( NASDAQ:CHRS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $45.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,984,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,786,000 after purchasing an additional 101,353 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 23.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,383,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,951 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,217,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,243,000 after purchasing an additional 110,697 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 7.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,228,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,248,000 after purchasing an additional 345,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,982,000 after purchasing an additional 31,211 shares in the last quarter. 99.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

