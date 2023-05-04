Brokerages Set MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Target Price at $40.00

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on MEI Pharma from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of MEI Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEIP. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MEI Pharma by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 70,083 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in MEI Pharma by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70,959 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 50.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 379,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 127,046 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,668,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 322,969 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P lifted its position in MEI Pharma by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MEIP opened at $6.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.41. MEI Pharma has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $13.60.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.20) by $4.80. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 88.33% and a negative net margin of 49.80%. The company had revenue of $32.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 million. On average, analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma will post -5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical compounds. Its products include Zandelisib, Voruciclib, and ME-344. The company was founded on December 1, 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

