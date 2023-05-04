Brokerages Set MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Target Price at $40.00

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on MEI Pharma from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of MEI Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEIP. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MEI Pharma by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 70,083 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in MEI Pharma by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70,959 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 50.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 379,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 127,046 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,668,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 322,969 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P lifted its position in MEI Pharma by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.74% of the company’s stock.
MEI Pharma Price Performance
MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.20) by $4.80. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 88.33% and a negative net margin of 49.80%. The company had revenue of $32.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 million. On average, analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma will post -5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MEI Pharma Company Profile
MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical compounds. Its products include Zandelisib, Voruciclib, and ME-344. The company was founded on December 1, 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MEI Pharma (MEIP)
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.