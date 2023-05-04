Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (TSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (TSE:BIP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.518 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C($1.01). The firm had revenue of C$5.03 billion during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

In other news, Director William John Cox acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$34.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,796.00.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data infrastructure sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. The Company is focused on assets that have contracted and regulated revenues that generate stable and predictable cash flows.

