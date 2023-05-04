Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the March 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Performance

Brookfield Property Partners stock opened at $12.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.33. Brookfield Property Partners has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

Brookfield Property Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.3984 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.44%.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

