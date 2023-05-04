Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BRKR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bruker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

Bruker Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $80.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.16. Bruker has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $84.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Insider Activity at Bruker

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical research company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Bruker had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The business had revenue of $708.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bruker will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 148,230 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $12,009,594.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,349,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,111,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 148,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $12,009,594.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,349,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,111,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 82,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total transaction of $6,520,106.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,262,287 shares in the company, valued at $3,013,155,101.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bruker

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Bruker by 86.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 29,298 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bruker by 8.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Bruker by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 272,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,550,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Bruker by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bruker by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $716,042,000 after acquiring an additional 291,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI Chemicals, Applied Markets, Life Science, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Detection (CALID), BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

