Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Sets New 1-Year High at $84.84

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $84.84 and last traded at $84.65, with a volume of 84394 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BRKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

Bruker Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.16.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical research company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Bruker had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The firm had revenue of $708.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 82,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total value of $6,520,106.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,262,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,155,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 148,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $12,009,594.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,349,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,111,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 82,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total transaction of $6,520,106.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,262,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,155,101.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bruker in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Bruker during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Bruker in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bruker in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI Chemicals, Applied Markets, Life Science, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Detection (CALID), BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

