Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,089,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 254,157 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.73% of Bunge worth $108,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at $1,294,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bunge by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 570,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,965,000 after purchasing an additional 160,317 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 23,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at $3,991,000. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

Bunge Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Bunge stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.02. The stock had a trading volume of 514,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,352. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $80.41 and a 1 year high of $118.99.

Bunge Announces Dividend

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.13). Bunge had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $15.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bunge in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.22.

Bunge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.