C2C Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 120,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 12,748 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,755,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,400,000 after purchasing an additional 322,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.56. 183,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,315. iShares Global Energy ETF has a one year low of $30.53 and a one year high of $42.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.11.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

