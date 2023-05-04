C2C Wealth Management LLC Buys 675 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

C2C Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.3% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 66.7% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WPC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.54. The company had a trading volume of 196,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,761. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.78. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.76 and a 1 year high of $89.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 40.51%. The firm had revenue of $427.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.067 per share. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 142.81%.

Insider Activity at W. P. Carey

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 1,000 shares of W. P. Carey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $72,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,032.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WPC shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.