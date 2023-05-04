C2C Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 18,907 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Weil Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 30,419 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 7,759 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 404,603 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $10,006,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,973,140 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $48,796,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 840,542 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $20,780,000 after buying an additional 441,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 19,440 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE UBER traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.98. 10,617,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,810,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $38.35. The company has a market cap of $74.47 billion, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,327,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

Further Reading

