C2C Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

C2C Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,157 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.3 %

HD stock traded down $3.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $289.19. 668,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,694,176. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $291.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $292.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $347.25.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Wedbush raised their price target on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.89.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also

