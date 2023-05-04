C2C Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW)

C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AMMO by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in AMMO by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AMMO by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMMO by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AMMO by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares during the period. 32.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on AMMO from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their target price on AMMO from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Shares of AMMO stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.85. 106,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 4.57. AMMO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $6.06. The company has a market cap of $218.48 million, a P/E ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.19.

AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). AMMO had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $38.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMMO, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jared Rowe Smith bought 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $88,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at $168,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.52% of the company’s stock.

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

