C2C Wealth Management LLC Sells 215 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

C2C Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSLC. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.32. The company had a trading volume of 38,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,644. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $69.51 and a 12 month high of $85.63.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.