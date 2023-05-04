C2C Wealth Management LLC Sells 792 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

C2C Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,576 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 180.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ET shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Stock Down 0.2 %

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,339,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $17,398,780.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,917,875 shares in the company, valued at $739,363,196.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

ET traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $12.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,690,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,253,814. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.43. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.73.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Energy Transfer’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.75%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 87.77%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.