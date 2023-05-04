Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 37.44%. The firm had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:CPE traded up $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $31.36. 2,566,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,953. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $28.91 and a 1-year high of $64.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.96 and a 200-day moving average of $38.38.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPE. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,509 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2,731.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

