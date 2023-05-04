Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Gap Up to $30.68

Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.68, but opened at $32.88. Callon Petroleum shares last traded at $32.20, with a volume of 509,476 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.63.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Callon Petroleum Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.38.

Institutional Trading of Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.29 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 37.44% and a return on equity of 35.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 48.2% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 19,891 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $3,137,000. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 36.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 33.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 45,858 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 11,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

About Callon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.