Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CNI. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

NYSE:CNI traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.61. 718,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.79 and a 52-week high of $129.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.