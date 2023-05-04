Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stock Rating Upgraded by CIBC

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CNI has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.50.

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CNI stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.44. 647,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,973. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.73. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.79 and a 1-year high of $129.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

About Canadian National Railway

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,575,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,888,000 after purchasing an additional 193,116 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,260,000 after buying an additional 22,984 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 18.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

