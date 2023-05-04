Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stock Rating Upgraded by CIBC

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
CNI has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.50.
Canadian National Railway Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of CNI stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.44. 647,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,973. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.73. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.79 and a 1-year high of $129.89.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian National Railway
About Canadian National Railway
Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canadian National Railway (CNI)
- Kellogg Company Looks GRRR-eat! At These Levels
- PacWest, First Horizon Shares Plummet On Continued Bank Worries
- Yum! Brands Pulls Back To More Appetizing Levels
- Is it Time for Qualcomm to Start Playing Catch-up?
- Is Mid-Cap Hubbell The Right Stock To Electrify Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.