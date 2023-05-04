Canandaigua National Corp Makes New Investment in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 39.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,240,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,171 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 23,155.2% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,070,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,834 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cummins by 48.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,033,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,878,000 after purchasing an additional 666,567 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,221,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,698,000 after acquiring an additional 501,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,203,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,113,000 after purchasing an additional 226,774 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.25.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE CMI opened at $224.45 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $261.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $235.49 and a 200 day moving average of $241.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $836,637.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total transaction of $1,397,963.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,073,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $836,637.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,689.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,709 shares of company stock worth $4,245,545. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

