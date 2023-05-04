Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) PT Lowered to C$29.00 at Scotiabank

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Canfor from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC upgraded shares of Canfor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Get Canfor alerts:

Canfor Stock Performance

Canfor stock remained flat at $14.81 during trading on Thursday. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,462. Canfor has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.59.

About Canfor

Canfor Corp. engages in the production of pulp & paper. It also offers wood pellets and green energy. It operates through the Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segment. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets, and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.