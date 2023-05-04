Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Upgraded to Outperform by CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CFPUF. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Canfor Pulp Products Stock Performance

Shares of Canfor Pulp Products stock opened at $1.51 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.89. Canfor Pulp Products has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

Canfor Pulp Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of pulp and paper products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segments. The Pulp segment includes the purchase of residual fibre, and production and sale of pulp products in Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft and Bleached Chemi-Thermo Mechanical Pulp mills.

