Canfor (TSE:CFP) Price Target Cut to C$26.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 28.08% from the stock’s previous close.

CFP has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on Canfor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Canfor from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Canfor from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Canfor Trading Down 2.4 %

CFP traded down C$0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$20.30. 95,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,918. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.42. The firm has a market cap of C$2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 2.07. Canfor has a 1 year low of C$18.42 and a 1 year high of C$28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor ( TSE:CFP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported C($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.55) by C($0.49). Canfor had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of C$1.37 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canfor will post 0.755626 EPS for the current year.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

