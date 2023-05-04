Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Acquires 7,525 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 1,635.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 884,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,753,000 after purchasing an additional 253,813 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,334,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,988,000 after buying an additional 252,416 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 57.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 263,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,577,000 after buying an additional 96,395 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 31.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 399,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,022,000 after buying an additional 95,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 295,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,616,000 after acquiring an additional 91,553 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

CALF stock opened at $36.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

