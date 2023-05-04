Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $247,000 Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $736,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 37,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 12,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on ICE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.55.

ICE stock opened at $104.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $58.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.92. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $114.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.40 and a 200-day moving average of $103.53.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 65.37%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

