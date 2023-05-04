Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Purchases 1,136 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 67.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,823 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $3,825,000. Insight 2811 Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,140 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 80,943 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,887,000 after acquiring an additional 17,243 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,197 shares of company stock worth $6,659,607 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.2 %

ABT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.37.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $111.76 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $118.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $194.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.31.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 62.01%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

