Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Purchases Shares of 11,860 BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $539,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $779,000.

INMU opened at $23.52 on Thursday. BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $24.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.35.

The BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (INMU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BBG Barc Municipal Bond 1-15Yr index. The BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to maximize tax-free current income. INMU was launched on Mar 16, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

