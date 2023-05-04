Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Sells 544 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC reduced its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 1.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, SVB Securities cut their target price on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.94.

AMGN stock opened at $229.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $122.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $239.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.30 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 288.75%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.92%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

