Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $85.16

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $85.16 and last traded at $85.23, with a volume of 222788 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.03.

Several analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stephens downgraded Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.78.

The firm has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COF. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 122.2% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $31,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

