Cardiff Property Plc (LON:CDFF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6

Cardiff Property Plc (LON:CDFF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:CDFF opened at GBX 2,350 ($29.36) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 12.38. The company has a market capitalization of £24.91 million, a PE ratio of 1,077.98 and a beta of -0.08. Cardiff Property has a 52 week low of GBX 2,170 ($27.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,700 ($33.73). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,374 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,414.51.

The group, including Campmoss Property Company Limited, our 47.62% joint venture, specialises in property investment and development in the Thames Valley. The total portfolio under management, valued in excess of £25m, is primarily located to the west of London, close to Heathrow Airport and in Surrey and Berkshire.

