Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Invests $514,000 in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $4,960,012.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,037 shares in the company, valued at $33,361,114.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:HLT opened at $145.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.35. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.41 and a 12 month high of $153.14.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 141.34% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLT has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $168.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.81.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

