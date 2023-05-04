Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Invests $723,000 in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 993.8% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 685.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $163.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $186.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

