Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Makes New $857,000 Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northeast Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

IWR stock opened at $68.12 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.43. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.73 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44. The firm has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

