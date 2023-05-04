Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Makes New $932,000 Investment in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,110,000 after buying an additional 1,271,778 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 653,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,691,000 after buying an additional 384,543 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,725,000 after buying an additional 354,839 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 208.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 472,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,699,000 after buying an additional 319,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,239,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,112,000 after buying an additional 251,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $113.57 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $105.59 and a 1 year high of $131.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.72.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.