Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in 3M by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 391,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,899,000 after purchasing an additional 104,147 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 24,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,065,000. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 16,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

3M Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.69.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $102.83 on Thursday. 3M has a one year low of $100.16 and a one year high of $154.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.88.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Articles

