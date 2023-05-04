Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,050 Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CASY. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 13.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $285.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.50.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ CASY opened at $238.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.40 and a 12-month high of $249.90.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.64%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

