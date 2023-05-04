Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Takes $983,000 Position in ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of ProShares Ultra Financials as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UYG. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 6.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 50.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the first quarter worth $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 110.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 56.5% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Financials Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of UYG stock opened at $41.37 on Thursday. ProShares Ultra Financials has a 52-week low of $35.38 and a 52-week high of $56.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.69 and its 200 day moving average is $46.66.

ProShares Ultra Financials Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

