Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 20,430 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in General Motors by 24.0% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 229,542 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after buying an additional 44,355 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 4.8% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 22,060 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 90.1% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 42,916 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 20,339 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,239 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

GM opened at $32.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.34.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on GM. Morgan Stanley raised General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Featured Articles

