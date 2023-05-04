Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) SVP Mario Gargiulo Sells 678 Shares of Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,005.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CTLT opened at $48.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.69 and a 1-year high of $115.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.70.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). Catalent had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTLT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Catalent from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Catalent from $88.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Catalent from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $82.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Catalent from $78.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 19,499.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 126,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,307,000 after acquiring an additional 125,770 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 1.1% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

